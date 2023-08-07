New service engineer at Condair

Humidity and evaporative cooling specialist, Condair, has appointed Liam Deegan, as a service engineer supporting Condair’s customers across the South East and Midlands. Liam has over 10 years’ experience in the HVAC industry and is Gas qualified.

Tony Tullett, Service Director at Condair, commented, “We are delighted to have Liam join the Condair Service Team. It’s great to be expanding the UK’s largest network of humidifier and dehumidifier engineers even further to 19 service technicians. No matter where the job is, Condair can deliver the manufacturer’s engineering expertise on-site to support our customers’ humidity control requirements.”

Condair offers planned maintenance agreements and reactive servicing for an extensive range of humidifiers and dehumidifiers. A planned maintenance agreement from Condair provides improved unit performance as well as reduced rates for labour and spares, free delivery on parts, priority callouts and extended warranties.

The Condair Group is the world’s leading specialist in humidity control and evaporative cooling, with energy efficient, hygienic and innovative technologies for commercial, industrial and heritage applications. Condair is represented in the UK by Condair Ltd, which offers system design, manufacture, supply, installation, commissioning, maintenance and spares. You can find out more by visiting the company’s website at www.condair.co.uk.