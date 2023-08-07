Cundall Birmingham expands design service with appointment of first Lighting Associate 

Global, independent multidisciplinary engineering consultancy, Cundall, has broadened its presence in Birmingham with the appointment of Natalia Duffy as the first Lighting Associate in the region.

A chartered engineer, Master of Engineering and Master of Light and Lighting with extensive experience in the industry, Natalia joins the Birmingham team, demonstrating Cundall’s ambition to grow its lighting team’s geographical base.

Specialising in lighting design, Natalia has contributed to the successful delivery of projects in a range of sectors including commercial, residential, education, transport and sports and leisure. She was also the lead designer for the public realm lighting strategy of Paradise, a new commercial and cultural hub that pays homage to Birmingham’s compelling history and allows freedom of movement for pedestrians though the city.

Natalia’s background in both engineering and architecture allows her to combine architectural lighting concepts with engineering aspects in design solutions. In her new role as Lighting Associate, she will collaborate with Cundall’s global lighting team as well as the wider Birmingham design team, contributing her knowledge of lighting software, technologies, and the lighting industry’s policies, adding considerable value to the technical aspects of projects.

Commenting on her new role, Natalia said: “I am excited to join Cundall Birmingham and add lighting design to the portfolio of design services already on offer. I have always had a passion for sustainability, and I am grateful to be working as part of a talented and energetic team, for a dynamic company with net zero commitments that resonate with my own personal beliefs and professional initiatives.”

Andrew Parkin, Partner, and Global Head of Acoustics at Cundall, commented: “The addition of Natalia as a Lighting Associate in our Birmingham office is something we are hugely pleased with. She has extensive experience with external lighting and environmental impact that complements our pioneering Dark Skies preservation work both in MENA and the UK and will help us achieve our ambitious net zero goals.

“She joins a fantastic team of creatives and engineers at Cundall who together can deliver technically excellent projects that are truly sustainable, leaving minimal impact on the earth’s resources.”

Cundall’s lighting team has matured in recent years and now serves a broad geographical base with representation in three UK locations, Birmingham, Manchester, and London, in addition to Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia. The team has plans to continue growing and will soon have presence in Dubai and KSA.