Luceco fits well at White Oak Leisure Centre

Luceco has recently supplied luminaires to the brand-new £20 million White Oak Leisure Centre in Swanley. The impressive facilities include two pools, gym, soft play area, a virtual group cycling studio, sports hall, indoor obstacle course and multi-purpose rooms.

The impressive facilities required energy efficient lighting to suit, Luceco’s lighting design services proposed a scheme that was chosen to illuminate the majority of the centre. The wet and dry changing rooms, family changing village, WCs and corridors were lit with over 200 13W Platinum Mini downlighters with matt reflectors, with the café servery and reception area lit with another popular downlighter, the F-Type, an 8W 800Lm dimmable IP65 rated fitting.

White Oak Leisure Centre features a 100-station gym, with Technogym equipment. The gym was lit with suspended rows of Contour luminaires to provide contemporary, practical energy saving lighting which enhanced the interior design of the space. Contour provides individual or continuous runs of illumination, as used at White Oak Leisure Centre, making it suitable for many commercial environments. The LED lighting system consists of connectable modules with integrated drivers with quick electrical connectors for ease of installation and offers a 5 – 7 year extended warranty with over 100,000 hours operational life.

The Multi-purpose sports areas were illuminated with Elara Bay, an LED low bay with fastfix gear tray and an IK10 high-impact resistant steel body. With polycarbonate lenses, Elara Bay is suitable for surface, trunking, or suspended mount installation, offering a truly flexible solution for sports and industrial settings. Ryan Taylor, Luceco Project Manager said, “Other multi-purpose rooms on the ground floor, office spaces, and studio were lit with over 100 recessed 600 x 600 LuxPanel luminaires, a much favoured “go to” fitting in Luceco’s product range due to ease of Installation, cost effectiveness and an energy efficient lighting solution.”

Other luminaires selected included LuxPack battens for the studio stores and IP65 rated Climate Extra was used in plant rooms and the lower ground floor. Climate Extra’s polycarbonate housing, opal diffuser and anti-tamper stainless-steel clips made it ideal for this harsher environment. Stairwells were lit with Celeste circular decorative bulkhead style fittings, featuring a ‘corona’ backlight effect with a direct / indirect light distribution and being ideal for many commercial applications offering up to 100,000 hours working life.

The new centre represents considerable public investment for Swanley, the facility offers a sustainable leisure provision that will be enjoyed for generations. The modern, energy efficient facility is being operated by national leisure provider, Everyone Active, and Luceco was delighted to have been one of the lighting manufacturers involved, working with T Clarke based in Leeds.