Installers are being invited to attend one of Ideal Heating’s “Heat & Greet” events, taking place at a variety of merchant branches up and down the UK.

The “Heat & Greet” roadshow follows a successful tour in the first half of 2023, when Ideal Heating’s team hosted more than 1,000 trade counter events and interacted with over 4,000 installers.

The UK tour has become even bigger, as the company scales up visits as part of its dedicated heating engineer nationwide roadshow.

A showcase van – kitted out with products including the company’s new Logic Air monobloc heat pump – will be parking up at many of the locations, with installers invited to step inside and explore everything the UK heating market leader has to offer.

Luke Pykett, head of brand at Ideal Heating, said: “After a busy first half of the year, our sales team is getting back on the road again to meet more installers throughout the autumn and winter heating season.

“From our award-winning products which have heated homes for decades, to the training we provide to thousands of installers every year, we’re always keen to connect with our customers and the people who are fitting our boilers and heat pumps every day, to find out how we can best meet their needs.

The new “Heat & Greet” roadshow will run from September to December, with locations spanning all corners of the UK.