FSi to highlight how offsite construction supports high standards in fire protection

Passive fire protection specialist FSi will be highlighting the benefits that offsite construction can bring in the efficient installation of cavity barriers to help protect buildings in the event of a blaze breaking out.

With the recent announcement that the cladding safety scheme is to be expanded, fire protection measures continue to be a major consideration in all aspects of construction.

At the Offsite Expo, taking place in September, FSi will focus on the installation of cavity barriers, and how offsite construction techniques are compatible. These factors are essential to the efficient operation of an open state system where the cavity barriers expand to compartmentalise airflow gaps behind the façade to delay the spread of flames and smoke around the outside of a building in the event of a fire.

In the Fire Protection Masterclass at the Offsite Expo, Liam Blears, business and technical development manager for Façades at FSi, will discuss how forward planning is key to ensure correct sequencing in offsite construction, and how the controlled environment used to create the modules supports excellence in cavity barrier installation – including the ability to carry out on site checks.

FSi has provided passive fire protection through the installation of cavity barriers in several modular buildings, including 101 George Street, one of the world’s tallest modular buildings.

Liam said: “As specialists in this field we are aware of the importance of excellence in installation to ensure that cavity barriers are fitted to exact specifications to make sure they work effectively to seal the compartment and leave no gaps. This is life critical in the event of a fire breaking out, and it is ensuring the correct specification and installation that makes the difference here. There is no room for complacency in fire protection, it needs to be right.

“Offsite construction is an area that supports best practice from the point of view of early planning to allow cavity barriers to be sized correctly in advance and made available at the right time, as well as supporting on-site installation inspections as the development stages are carefully timed.

“Looking at the benefits of offsite construction, especially in early planning and specification is something that ideally could be replicated across the board to help increase efficiency and drive-up standards in general.”

The Offsite Expo takes place at Coventry Building Society Arena, from September 19-20, and will see leading manufacturers and suppliers from the UK and across the world join together to find out more about the latest developments and solutions for offsite construction.

Liam will take to the stage at 12.30pm on Tuesday, September 19th at the ‘Explore Offsite Theatre’, while FSi will be exhibiting at stand C21.