New commercial heat pump resources from Ideal Heating include CIBSE accredited CPD

Ideal Heating – Commercial Products has released a range of new resources to assist people and organisations in their quest to transition to low carbon heat pumps. These include the new CIBSE accredited Heat Pumps – Technology and Principles CPD; the ‘Roadmap to Decarbonisation – Planning Your Journey’ white paper; plus a brochure on Ideal Heating’s own ECOMOD range of commercial heat pumps.

The new CIBSE accredited CPD introduces the technology and principles underpinning the mechanics and operation of heat pumps in commercial applications, such as thermodynamics, refrigerants, and efficiency. It looks at the different types of heat pumps available, along with their strengths and weaknesses, and how these compare with traditional gas boilers and hybrid systems. It helps installers and specifiers understand the importance of sizing heat pumps through correct specification, sizing and heat loss calculations. Market drivers, such as industry bodies and regulations, are also addressed. The hour long Heat Pumps – Technology and Principles CPD can be delivered online or in person, either at a customers’ premises or at one of Ideal Heating’s Centres of Excellence in Hull and Leeds. Visit https://idealcommercialboilers.com/cpd-courses to book.

‘Roadmap to Decarbonisation – Planning Your Journey’ is Ideal Heating’s latest white paper and provides readers with an overview of the Government’s current net zero strategy in relation to heating and why heat pumps are fundamental to this. It addresses the challenges faced in the journey to decarbonising heating, from public mistrust in heat pumps and the lack of trained installers, to comparatively high costs when compared to gas boilers. The white paper puts forward three strategic steps to implement the transition to heat pump technology. ‘Roadmap to Decarbonisation – Planning Your Journey’ is available to download from https://idealcommercialboilers.com/net-zero

If you’re already sold on heat pumps, then Ideal Heating’s ECOMOD commercial monobloc air source heat pump brochure is the next step. It covers all seven models in the Ecomod range in detail, including features and specifications of each, plus accessories and options, such as how to combine Ecomod heat pumps with Ideal’s commercial condensing boilers. Information is supplied in short, easy to digest text, icons, graphs and diagrams, for maximum convenience. Download a copy of the brochure from https://idealcommercialboilers.com/products/ecomod

Ideal Heating delivers commercial heating solutions that are at the forefront of technology and developed in line with the latest market trends and legislation. For more information visit: https://idealcommercialboilers.com