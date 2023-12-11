Ideal Heating space-saving Evomod boilers heat one of the UK’s tallest buildings

Four Evomod 1000kW output boilers from Ideal Heating – Commercial Products have been installed at Beetham Tower in Manchester, which has the distinction of being one of the UK’s tallest buildings outside of London.

The 47-storey building, which is home to the Hilton Hotel and private residential apartments, had been heated by four gas fired atmospheric steel one piece boilers, with a total heat output of 4800kW, since its inception in 2006. With the boilers coming towards the end of their working lives, and with the building owners looking to improve energy efficiency, the decision was made to replace them rather than attempt ongoing repairs.

Manchester based mechanical and electrical contractor Atmostherm, a long standing Ideal Heating – Commercial Products customer, chose Evomod boilers for this site, based on Evomod’s small footprint and modular nature which made locating and installation easier than expected in the small plant room which had restricted access.

Available in 250, 500, 750 and 1000kW outputs, the Evomod will achieve an output up to 1MW from a single unit solution together with a minimum footprint that enables the product to be installed where space is limited. Each module provides a maximum of 250kW heat output and will modulate down through a sophisticated control system.

At Beetham Tower, four Evomod 1000kW output boilers have been installed by Atmostherm with Plate Heat Exchangers to achieve the appropriate pressure on the output in order to pump the hot water across the entire building.

Atmostherm took advantage of Ideal Heating’s free commissioning service on this project, which has been designed to save installers time and money, plus ensures the appliance is correctly commissioned and operating. Ideal Heating is the only manufacturer to offer a free of charge commissioning service and has done since its launch in 2018.

The level of service and technical backup supplied by Ideal Heating were important to Atmostherm as Project Director Andy Payne comments: “The service from Ideal Heating has been brilliant from beginning to end. The team were available to come to site for visits when required and the commissioning process went very smoothly. They were also on hand to help us when it came to deciding to use the plate heat exchanger to achieve our desired output.”

The newly installed Evomod boilers are now fully operational and are being used to carry out the heating across the entire building, including the residential apartments, and the Hilton Hotel and its health and fitness facilities.

Ideal Heating delivers commercial heating solutions that are at the forefront of technology and developed in line with the latest market trends and legislation. For more information visit: https://idealcommercialboilers.com