Luceco relights Hartlepool Civic Centre

Luceco has recently supplied luminaires for an extensive refurbishment at Hartlepool Civic Centre located in Victoria Road, providing local government and essential services to the borough as well as other community facilities. The Council now benefits from energy efficient, cost effective lighting throughout their buildings which significantly contributes towards their environmental and sustainability strategy.

Over 1000 luminaires were supplied, principally LuxPanel and Epsilon fixtures. 3500 lm, 26W dimmable recessed Epsilon luminaires were installed throughout the buildings being ideally suited for office environments. Epsilon is an LED direct / indirect UGR19 compliant recessed fitting designed to optimise lighting performance and maximise luminaire spacing. Epsilon enjoys an efficacy of up to 140 Llm/cW due to a micro prism optic and is available in standard, dimmable, emergency dimmable, emergency self-test, DALI emergency dimmable and enabled for Luceco Platform and Elevate wireless lighting controls. Architecturally pleasing in appearance, the Epsilon also remains within the spirit of The Society of Light & Lighting’s LG 7 requirements.

Paul Smith, M&E Construction Officer at Hartlepool Borough Council said “with the help from Luceco, in particular Jason Dearden (Project Manager),Hartlepool Borough Council’s in-house design and construction team replaced over 1000 standard fluorescent light fittings with LED equivalents, the whole process from inception to completion ran smoothly, the light fittings were a mixture of Epsilon, LuxPanels backlit and Platinum downlights. Not only did we manage to show a massive energy saving but also managed comply with CIBSE lighting levels throughout which in the past had been difficult. The fittings are easy to install and robust, they are also a favourite amongst our engineers and have turned a dull office environment into bright vibrant spaces that has been noticeably improved according to staff”.

