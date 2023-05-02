Illuminating Lighting at the John Foster Building – Liverpool John Moores University

The John Foster Building at Liverpool John Moores University has recently undergone a lighting refurbishment, Luceco suppling the luminaires for the project. The John Foster Building was a former nunnery, the facilities providing a beautiful setting for teaching including humanities and social science departments, IT suites, and dedicated postgraduate study areas.

A range of luminaires installed by I.E.D. Installations, electrical and data contractors based in Liverpool, included linear Academy, recessed LuxPanel Extra and Platinum Mini downlighters along with Luceco’s wireless lighting control system.

Academy is a surface linear range of luminaires, designed with educational establishments in mind, available in 1200, 1500 and 1800 mm lengths with a choice of high or low outputs with an efficacy up to 129 Llm/cW. With microprism polycarbonate opal diffuser, Academy is a robust fitting with clean aesthetics. Polycarbonate secured endcaps ensure a quality lighting solution, enhanced by the uniform light distribution. Academy can be suspension or surface mounted with a BESA fixing and central cable entry.

Andy Whalley, Project Manager said “We worked on the lighting specification with the University looking at teaching spaces, corridors, and circulation areas. The benefits of the wireless lighting controls included zoning and scene-setting, daylight dimming and presence detection as well as extending the working life of the luminaires due to reduced operating hours. This significantly reduced running costs and greatly improved energy efficiency as well as enhancing the lit environment for both students and teaching staff”. The lighting design and specification was done by Brent Sansom at Lighting Design Services.

The University is named in honour of Sir John Moores, who founded the Littlewoods retail chain and the football pools! In 1987 the Polytechnic recognised Sir John’s outstanding contribution to the area by making him its first Honorary Fellow. This year see the celebration of 200 years of educating at the Liverpool John Moores whose history goes back to the late industrial revolution. Today the modern civic university demonstrates that they haven’t lost the pioneering zeal of their founding fathers but now enjoying a well-lit environment that is hugely beneficial to learning in educational establishments.