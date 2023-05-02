Hung Up On Finding A Versatile Solution? EVO S Boiler Range From ACV Provides A Flexible Option.

ACV UK, stainless steel, hot water and heating specialist, is pleased to announce the introduction of its new EVO S wall-hung boiler range, which incorporates the latest stainless steel heat exchanger technology for energy efficiency and reliability.

Available in seven different outputs from 40 to 150kW, EVO S features a 5:1 turndown ratio and excellent low-class 6 NOx emissions across all models.

Designed for straightforward installation and maintenance to help optimise performance, the EVO S range is lightweight for its class with a compact design, with the flexibility to wall mount or install into a prefabricated floor-mounted frame. For larger buildings or those with more complex layouts, optional low height frame and header kits offer cascade ability, up to 900kW (exceptions apply) and modulation up to 30:1. Where required, the EVO S is LPG convertible out of the box with no additional kits on all models up to and including 120kW.

The EVO S has also been designed for ease of use, featuring a simple and intuitive control interface and a large backlit display, and integrated sequence control.

Backed by a five-year parts and labour warranty, and fully compliant with Building Regulations Part L, this versatile range of condensing boilers is approved for installation on multiple flue systems with all relevant components available to purchase.

Charlie Newell, National Sales and General Manager, ACV UK, said: “In line with the recent transition from floor standing products to wall hung cascades, which was largely driven by the introduction of the ErP Directive in 2015, we’re delighted to introduce our latest selection of EVO S wall-hung boilers to the market”.

To mark the arrival of the latest EVO S wall-hung boiler range, ACV UK has released its new ‘Evo S’ Product and Flue Guide. Split into clear, concise, and easy to read sections, the brochure includes a comprehensive product overview and technical specification guide.

ACV UK is a brand of Groupe Atlantic. For more information on the latest EVO S range or to enquire about training and support opportunities, please go to https://www.acv.com/g