Kaz for President

GEZE UK MD Kaz Spiewakowski looks to focus on education and further developing relationships with RIBA and overseas members as well as ensure value for members as he takes over the two-year presidency of the Guild of Architectural Ironmongers (GAI). Kaz has already held the vice president role for the last two years working closely with outgoing president Mario Del-Signore.

The focus on education will look at improving the process for developing new material and how it is delivered. The GAI will explore getting the content validated and third party audited as well as looking at producing new content.

Said Kaz ‘I am delighted to be taking over the presidency of the Guild. CPD and compliance is vital for our members – becoming trained and demonstrating competence. The work done over the past few years has increased the focus on professionalism, particularly the REG AI status and the aim is to continue that.’

Simon Forrester, Chief Executive of the Guild of Architectural Ironmongers added ‘We are delighted that Kaz has taken over the role of GAI President. We have a long association with GEZE with many of their team holding GAI qualifications or sitting on Guild committees. We wish Kaz a successful presidency.’

Architectural Ironmongers provide specialist scheduling service and technical support for architects and contractors, specifying and installing products that are fit for purpose whilst ensuring compliance to the many standards.

To find out more about GEZE and its comprehensive range of automatic and manual door closers and window technology products email info.uk@geze.com or visit www.geze.co.uk.