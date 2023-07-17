AHU evaporative cooling CPD

Condair is pleased to offer a CIBSE-approved CPD seminar on “Using humidifiers for evaporative cooling in AHUs”. The 45-minute presentation includes training on the psychrometrics of evaporative cooling, a review of the three main AHU strategies (direct, indirect and exhaust-air indirect), analysis of three real-life case studies that employed these cooling strategies, and a comparison of the latest adiabatic humidifiers.

Dave Marshall-George, UK Sales Director, comments, “A single adiabatic humidifier can provide up to 680kW of evaporative cooling to an AHU from as little as 0.3kW of consumed electrical energy. Their potential for delivering low energy cooling to an air handling unit is great and we frequently see this application being employed in modern AHU designs. This CPD is an invaluable chance for consultants and building designers to explore how humidifiers can be used in AHUs to take advantage of this low energy cooling method. The case studies detailed in the session provide a clear understanding, beyond the theory and physics, of the actual energy savings that can be enjoyed.”

The seminar has been developed specifically for mechanical engineers and consultants. The presentation has been CIBSE-approved, therefore verified to be unbiased, up-to-date and technically accurate. All attendees will receive CIBSE points towards their continuous professional development (CPD) record.

The presentation can be given in-house at a recipient’s office, typically over a lunch period with refreshments supplied by Condair, or online via a webinar platform. Bookings can be requested at www.condair.co.uk/CPD.

