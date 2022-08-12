Karyn Georges awarded CIWEM Fellowship

The UK managing director of technology and business consultancy Isle, Karyn Georges, has been awarded the Chartered Institute of Water and Environmental Management (CIWEM) Fellowship, the Institute’s highest membership grade.

CIWEM is the leading royal chartered professional body dedicated to sustainable management of the environment, globally. CIWEM works with a community of thousands of members and organisations in over 89 countries who are dedicated to improving water and environmental management for the benefit of the public.

The fellowship provides recognition of major career achievements and contributions to the water sector.

Alastair Chisholm, the director of policy of CIWEM said, “Congratulations to Karyn on achieving FCIWEM. This prestigious qualification acknowledges the positive impact you have made on the profession, not to mention your long-standing and active contribution to the work of CIWEM’s Wastewater and Biosolids Specialist Panel.

“Around the world, people face new and challenging water and environmental problems every day. Achieving FCIWEM demonstrates you have made a significant contribution to addressing these issues and will enable you to continue to inspire others and help future generations.”

Karyn Georges said: “I feel very proud to have been admitted as a Fellow to CIWEM. I’ve been a member for nearly 20 years, and passionately believe in the mission of the Institute – to build a global community of water and environmental professionals dedicated to working for the public benefit.

“Since I started working in the sector, I’ve seen many positive changes in terms of gender diversity. Around 10% of CIWEM Fellows are women, with the proportion increasing every year.

“You can’t be what you can’t see”, so I hope I can act as a bit of inspiration for other women to apply too.”