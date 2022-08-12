DHF continues its ‘summer of information’ with series of webinars

Door & Hardware Federation (DHF) is hosting a series of webinars that are proving popular with its membership. The webinars provide clarity and guidance on a range of subjects that affect the door and gate industries and have been launched to enable member companies who manufacture or work with industrial doors, garage doors, fire doors, automated gates and traffic barriers to enhance their knowledge of how to put a safe and compliant product on the market.

Three webinars were held on 14th July, 27th July and 4th August, and covered such subjects as CPR Tests and certification, fall-back protection, force limitation, compliance assessments of vertical doors and horizontal doors & gates, UKCA Marking & System 3 type testing. A further four webinars are scheduled between now and the end of September.

The one-hour long webinars have been presented by DHF’s senior training & compliance officer, Nick Perkins, and address some of the frequently asked questions to DHF’s technical department.

Head of commercial operations, Patricia Sowsbery-Stevens said: “We are delighted with the response to our webinars and that we can add value for our members through our ‘summer of information. Each has been widely accepted and attendee numbers have been unprecedented. We have repeated the CPR Test reports and certification; indeed, we have already held three webinars on this subject matter, and if members have missed the first two, they can attend the next one scheduled for 18th August. In this way, we are able to clarify the misunderstanding on CPR Test reports and certification after the government announced changes in June.”