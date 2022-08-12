Technical excellence through NICEIC digital tools

UK certification body for building services NICEIC has proved its support to its 38,000 certified businesses through the delivery of class-leading digital tools.

The tools include a record-breaking series of the webinar programme THE WIRE and an all-new NICEIC Pocket Guide App.

In the first six months of 2022, THE WIRE, NICEIC’s CPD certified technical webinar programme achieved over 45,000 views, beating previous records and exceeding the numbers seen during the whole of 2021. The latest series delivered 15 episodes covering key topics such as Amendment 2 of BS 7671 and Maximum Demand & Diversity.

The brand then extended its digital line-up introducing the NICEIC Pocket Guide app. Launched last month, the App allows NICEIC users to access over 35 technical reference guides and handy calculators via their handheld devices. In the weeks since its launch, the App has been downloaded by over 20,000 users, a top five spot on Apple’s Business App Download Chart with a rating of 4.8/5 stars.

“We are absolutely delighted with the success seen both with THE WIRE and the Pocket Guide App,” said Paul Collins, NICEIC’s head of technical services.

“Not only are the numbers fantastic, which is an excellent indicator, but the candid and positive feedback we are receiving is also hugely encouraging.

“We are committed to building on this success and continuing in our quest to ensure we deliver the tools our customers need to remain at the forefront of the industry.”