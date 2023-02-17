Just what the doctor ordered

Thorn and its sister brand Zumtobel, both lighting brands of the Zumtobel Group, collaborated with environmental building services consultancy Wallace Whittle to provide low energy and low glare lighting for the Greenock Health and Care Centre.

The new primary care facility combines various health and care services for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) and Inverclyde Health and Social Care Partnership. The design of the building aimed to reduce CO2 emissions and meet the target principles of ‘Very Good’ BREEAM Healthcare.

The lighting design included Thorn’s IQ Wave, Chalice, Omega Pro 2, Aquaforce Pro, Voyager Star Emergency, Katona and Zumtobel’s ONDARIA and PANOS infinity, offering a bright modern look throughout the building. Zumtobel’s LITENET lighting controls were enabled to ensure energy-saving and low carbon emissions. The selected luminaires feature low surface areas, designed to avoid dust and dirt collecting, making them easy to clean and reducing the risk of infection.

Martin Lorimer, Associate Wallace Whittle, comments, “Greenock and Clydebank Health and Care Centre designs were completed alongside Hoskins and Anderson Bell Christie, respectively. Energy efficiency is at the core of our design ideals, and the consistent support from the Zumtobel Group across both projects, a manufacturer who shares our philosophies on quality of product and service, helped drive a very efficient scheme for the lighting and lighting control installations.

The design and product support from the Zumtobel Group across both projects were exemplary; nothing was an issue, and they were always quick to respond to all technical queries as the projects progressed at pace.”

The building received an EPC rating of ‘B’ and a Building Standards ‘Bronze Active’ rating sustainability label. The lighting solution provided by Thorn and Zumtobel has helped to create an innovative and adaptable care facility. The project was awarded a Scottish Design Award 2022 in the ‘Health Building or Project’ category.

Visit https://z.lighting/en/zumtobel/inspirations/greenock-health-and-care-centre/ to read the full story.