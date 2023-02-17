Kingspan launches Pipe Insulation Carbon Calculator

Kingspan Technical Insulation has introduced a new carbon calculator, helping consultants to understand how pipe insulation specifications can impact whole life carbon emissions and operating costs associated with heat losses from pipework systems.

The Kingspan Kooltherm Pipe Insulation Carbon Calculator covers a range of system designs, pipe materials and diameters and operating parameters. Pipe insulation thicknesses can be easily set using the relevant tables within BS 5422 or enhanced thicknesses, revealing how changes to the insulation will affect expected system heat losses, the cost of these losses and the capital cost of the insulation. This powerful tool can help consultants to make more informed decisions about pipe insulation specification, and understand how choices may impact the payback period for the insulation, both in terms of cost and carbon emissions.

Kingspan Technical Insulation’s experienced team can work with users to help develop a custom calculation which is tailored to your project. They can then work with you to explore the different pipe insulation options to identify an optimal specification.

To discuss getting a carbon calculation for your project, contact: pipecarboncalculator@kingspan.com

For more information:

Tel: +44 (0) 1457 890 400

Email: info@kingspaninsulation.co.uk