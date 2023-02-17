Scolmore adds Matt Black to its Deco and Deco Plus ranges

The demand for Matt Black wiring accessories has been on the rise in recent years, as installers working on domestic and specification projects look for an alternative premium finish for interiors. Scolmore has taken this feedback on board and has extended the popular Matt Black finish to its Deco and Deco Plus wiring accessories collections.

Adding the perfect contemporary look to any interior space, the new Matt Black finishes are available across all products in the extensive Deco metal and Deco Plus premium metal ranges.

Deco Plus is a comprehensive range of premium decorative metal wiring accessories that was first launched in 2003 to build on the huge success of the classic Deco range and introduced smooth, contemporary curves that have had wide-ranging appeal with contractors, specifiers and end users alike.

Deco and Deco Plus switch plates are all modular as standard allowing the creation of virtually any switch plate design required. With a wide range of MiniGrid and New Media products also available in the range, this will give contractors and installers total flexibility to customise bespoke designs and solutions quickly and easily on site.

The addition of the new Matt Black finishes brings the number of finishes in the Deco Plus range to eight – Polished Chrome, Satin Chrome, Polished Brass, Satin Brass, Antique Brass, Stainless Steel, Black Nickel and Matt Black. The Deco range is also offered in Pearl Nickel and Georgian to bring the total number of finishes available to ten.

The full Deco and Deco Plus ranges can be viewed on the Scolmore website and the product brochures can be downloaded from the website as well as from the Scolmore Group app.

The new Matt Black wiring accessories can be viewed here https://youtu.be/rLLCmIrj7HM.