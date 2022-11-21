Inceptor U-Lite – the new slimline LED luminaire from Ovia

The new Inceptor U-Lite from Ovia will join the existing, highly successful U-Lite luminaire and is designed to bring even more benefits to the installer. Inceptor U-Lite is a slimline, non-corrosive utility LED luminaire, designed to offer protection against the elements. With an integrated diffuser and gear tray anchored to the base, the Inceptor U-Lite ensures a hassle-free installation.

Features that are new to this Inceptor model include switchable CCT: 4000K, 5000K and 6500K and improved assembly. The gear tray and diffuser assembly can be disconnected and removed for lighter/simple installation of the base, whilst multiple positions for the terminal block allows greater flexibility for retrofit installations. The luminaire offers emergency self-test as standard.

Inceptor U-Lite comes in three different lengths 1200mm, 1500mm, 1800mm and each length is available in a single lamp and a twin lamp equivalent output. It is suitable for wall, ceiling or suspension mounting with adjustable fixing centres. Pre-fitted Anti Tamper clips allow the installer to screw the retaining clips so that others cannot open the luminaire without the use of a tool.

The full range can be seen in the new Ovia Issue 4 catalogue which can be downloaded from the Ovia website – www.oviauk.com.

Watch the Inceptor U-Lite video here – https://youtu.be/-HsKQv0PHJg