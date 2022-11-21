Unicrimp introduces red and white fire-safe metal cable clips

Unicrimp, part of the Scolmore Group of companies, offers an extensive range of cable accessories. The company has a vast range of 18th edition compliant fire-rated Metal Twin and Earth Cable Clips which include red and white options.

The 18th Edition wiring regulations stipulate that cable support systems must be constructed with materials that will withstand premature collapse caused by direct exposure to heat. There are no applications excluded – trunking, conduit and cabling fixed to surfaces of the building or attached to cable support systems must all have fire-resistant supports in place.

Part of Unicrimp’s Q-Fire range, the fire-rated T&E Cable Clips are manufactured from zinc plated carbon steel and are available in two sizes – 1-2.5mm and 4-6mm – and in a choice of uncoated or with a grey PPA LSF coating. The LSF coating provides long term protection for metal clips, as well as added protection for the cable during and after installation.

They provide installers with an expanded choice of fixing solutions, suitable across a range of applications and environments – helping them to satisfy the latest wiring regulations.

