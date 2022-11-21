Hamworthy Heating introduce new Tyneham Heat Pump Technology to its range

Hamworthy Heating, British manufacturer and supplier of commercial heating and hot water products, is set to celebrate the future of heating with the launch of its first ever monobloc air source heat pump range, the Tyneham, designed to meet UK efficiency requirements in commercial applications.

In line with the latest uplift of Building Regulations’ ‘Conservation of fuel and power: Approved Document L’, which state that non-domestic buildings should be moving to low-carbon heat sources, the launch of the new Tyneham Heat Pump range plays a key role in decarbonisation.

Heat pumps are simple and efficient appliances that extract heat energy from the environment and upgrade it to heat for central heating and hot water requirements. By taking “free energy” from the air via a refrigerant cycle they generate heat without releasing any carbon emissions. Furthermore, with fewer moving parts to go wrong, they have a long-life expectancy with reduced service and maintenance costs.

The new Tyneham heat pump range from Hamworthy offers superb operational reliability, excellent quality, and outstanding performance. One of the smallest commercial heat pumps on the market, the new product offering from Hamworthy Heating features a co-efficiency of performance (COP) rating of up to 4.85, to provide efficient, low carbon heating.

The seven models in the range boast six nominal outputs of between 14 to 70kW, which can also be cascaded to achieve higher outputs in larger installations. Incorporating inverter controller compressor to accurately match the heat demand, RG32 refrigerant also maximises low global warming potential.

Quiet running and featuring a monobloc design, all components are conveniently housed in the main unit which is compact and lightweight for ease of commission and installation.

Available to purchase with variable options such as, flexible hoses, anti-vibration feet, externally mounted control units, and single-phase units, Tyneham air source heat pumps can also be combined with Hamworthy modular boilers for a hybrid heating system.

Experts in its field, Hamworthy Heating has a huge breadth of experience in commercial heating. Kevin Potter, Hamworthy Regional Sales Manager comments: “With decades of commercial heating experience behind us, we understand the importance and value in finding ecologically efficient solutions, now more than ever. As heat pumps play an important role, we’re proud to be adding our new Tyneham range to our innovative product offering”.

Hamworthy Heating has a strong reputation in the commercial heating and hot water market with exceptional technical and after sales support. Designed with ease of service in mind, Hamworthy Heating also provide a range of servicing options and training to ensure you get the most out of products.

For more information, please contact Hamworthy Heating on 01202 662 552 or by email at sales@hamworthy-heating.com or go to: www.hamworthy-heating.com