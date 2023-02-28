Hydrogen storage innovation news

Heating and hot water solutions provider Baxi and H2GO Power, hydrogen-based software and hardware solutions innovators, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) formalising their commitment to develop innovative green hydrogen-based technology that will tackle both heat decarbonisation and energy reliability.

The MoU was signed by Baxi’s MD Karen Boswell and Enass Abo-Hamed, H2GO’s CEO, at a presentation of their carbon-neutral heat-in-a-box system held at Baxi’s Dartford Training Centre.

The partnership includes an upcoming industrial scale trial of this unique containerised pre-heating solution which will be hosted by Northern Gas Networks (NGN) at its Low Thornley test facility.

Pre-heating is an essential part of distributing gas. Before it can be transported to homes and businesses through the network, the pressure of the gas must be reduced. This process can cause it to freeze, so pre-heating takes place to allow the gas to flow. Traditional pre-heating units are highly energy and cost intensive. Heat-in-the-box will lower the cost of pre-heating, while delivering the supply at much lower costs for applications at a massive scale.

The aim of the trial is to demonstrate how the heat-in-a-box system can supply heat for gas pre-heating in a safe and carbon-neutral manner, with the potential to supply renewable heating for other operations.

Heat-in-a-box combines electrolysis, hydrogen storage technology and Baxi’s hydrogen boiler, the first-ever pure hydrogen boiler for commercial applications. The end-to-end system will be powered by solar photovoltaics and supported by an AI-enabled optimisation software platform.

As heat-in-a-box can help maximise self-generated renewable electricity, it offers an interesting solution for multiple use cases – including decarbonising heat in off gas grid non-domestic buildings.

Karen Boswell, Managing Director at Baxi UK & Ireland, said: “This partnership will deliver the world’s first commercial pure hydrogen boiler that will provide customers with greater flexibility in meeting their emissions reduction targets. Innovation projects like this are critical to understanding the role hydrogen can play in helping to decarbonise a range of sectors – including the difficult ones like heat.”

Dr Enass Abo-Hamed, H2GO Power CEO, said: “We are pleased to be part of this world-first initiative. Today’s demonstration is a significant step as we explore the opportunities that could be unlocked through Heat-in-the box. Demand for heat is three times higher than the demand for power, while responsible for 40 percent of all global emissions. And we are determined to deliver a carbon neutral solution without compromising on cost and productivity to be used across key industries including as ceramics, glass, cement, food and beverage and chemicals.”