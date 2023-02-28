BESA launches expanded industry awards

The Building Engineering Services Association (BESA) has launched an expanded and rebranded BESA Industry Awards programme for 2023.

The BESA Awards, which are free to enter, will reward individuals, teams, and companies responsible for delivering projects, products, innovations, and initiatives that demonstrate excellence in building services engineering.

The Awards Finals will take place in London on October 12 following the Association’s annual National Conference. This gala dinner event will be the culmination of a series of regional dinners and awards running from May to July with winners going forward to the national final. However, some of the categories will only be judged at a national level without regional heats.

The Association launched several new awards last year including Net Zero Initiative and Product Innovation and has now expanded even further so companies and engineers from across the whole UK supply chain can enter more categories. Although some awards are exclusively for BESA members, many are now open to the whole sector and entries are encouraged to ensure the programme fully reflects the depth and breadth of the industry.

The BESA Industry Awards 2023 continues the Association’s long-standing tradition of celebrating and rewarding apprentices and other emerging building services talent, but also reflects the industry’s efforts to get to grips with today’s big issues like building safety, indoor air quality, and diversity.

Outstanding

There are awards for outstanding projects and firms as well as individuals who have gone above and beyond the call of duty for the greater good of the industry. Categories cover the full supply chain from manufacturers and distributors to contractors, engineers, and clients. A full list of awards and the dates of regional events can be found here.

An expert panel of judges chaired by BESA technical director Graeme Fox has been assembled from across the sector and includes both the current President Rab Fletcher and president-elect Claire Curran. Young engineers are also well represented on the panel which includes current CIBSE ASHRAE Graduate of the Year Sana Hafsa.

The Awards dinner on October 12 will feature a celebrity host and live band – last year’s event was attended by more than 450 people.

For a full list of categories and how to enter BESA’s Industry Awards 2023 visit https://www.thebesa.com/the-besa-awards

There are also several sponsorship opportunities still available. For more details please email: awards@theBESA.com

https://bit.ly/3ZcJApR

https://bit.ly/3YQmsOm