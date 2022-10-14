HVACR Live is back next year

With more than 50 exhibitors signed up already, we are excited to welcome the Institute of Refrigeration to the programme as an exhibitor and talk host.

As the UK’s only dedicated show for the HVAC industry, HVACR Live 2023 promises to be the networking event of the year. With such an expansive venue, stands of a prominent size for up to 100 exhibitors and room for plenty of footfall, now is the time to book your space to ensure the best exposure for brands.

John Barker, Humidity Solutions Ltd, stated – “Being able to showcase to the UK’s HVAC Trade sector our comprehensive range of industrial and commercial humidity control equipment will allow us to demonstrate new innovations and products from the world’s leading manufacturers.”

Spotlight featured exhibitors at HVACR Live 2023 so far are: BAPI, EMAK FAN ENDUSTRISI A.S, Fischer Fixings Ltd, Gemak Genel Sogutma Mak, Humidity Solutions Ltd, Jumo Instrument Co. Ltd, Taizhou Hangda Electromechanical Co. Ltd.

https://hvacrlive.com