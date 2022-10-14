AEMT Conference promises insight and inspiration

The AEMT Conference, which takes place at the Coventry Doubletree by Hilton on Thursday November 17, is set to give delegates a wealth of practical information and innovative inspiration to help them drive their business forward.

The event, which is followed in the evening by the annual AEMT Awards, is open to all companies who manufacture, distribute, install, service, maintain and repair industrial machinery technology such as electric motors, drives, pumps, fans, gearboxes, generators, transformers, switchgear and ancillary equipment, with a reduced delegate rate for members of the Association of Electrical and Mechanical Trades.

Among the speakers is Magnus Dahlqvist, Global Service Product Manager, ABB who will look at how businesses can make better service decisions by analysing data provided by connected motors.

Also on the programme is Dr Yogi Pardhi, Global Lead – Additive Manufacturing, at Sulzer. Dr Pardhi will explain how advances in additive manufacturing and 3D scanning have enabled repairs that have not been possible using conventional methods.

Also, on the theme of additive manufacturing, Ollie Hartfield, Advanced Research Engineer at the Manufacturing Technology Centre, will share details of a project which has used additive manufacturing technology to reduce weight in a high-power density electric motor. Delegates will hear how topology optimisation and complex lattice structures led to a mass reduction of over 65% and the reduction of assembly steps, the elimination of multiple seals and a reduced lifetime environmental impact.

The challenges of retaining and recruiting staff will be addressed in three presentations during the day. Delegates will hear how the Tomorrow’s Engineers project is working with AEMT member, ADC Electrical, to inspire the engineers of the future. The Career Transition Partnership will outline how connections are being made between ex-military engineering talent and industry. And the HR specialist, Croner, will share some of the ways SMEs can protect and retain staff without having to increase outgoings.

The conference wraps up with a choice of two roundtable sessions designed to share and discuss tips for making the most of PR and social media opportunities; led by Chris Callander, the editor of Renew magazine and Ben Curran, the AEMT’s social media manager.

The conference is again supported by some of the leading brands serving the sector, including the likes of Megger, Sulzer, Menzel, Croner, EMiR, Drummotors & More amongst others, who will each have a Product Display within the networking lounge. Refreshment breaks and the buffet lunch will be served in this dedicated area allowing delegates the opportunity to engage with these specialist product and service providers.