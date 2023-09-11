Green Point UK invests to increase compressor remanufacturing capacity

Green Point UK, BITZER UK’s compressor remanufacturing and specialist services arm, has expanded its team, processing facilities and warehouse capacity to meet growing demand for its services.

In line with its strategic growth plan, the company has appointed two new members of staff at its Milton Keynes headquarters. Andy Snell has been appointed quality controller, while Lakota Bratt heads up compressor preparation and finishing.

On the production side, it has added a new dedicated compressor disassembly line to add capacity and streamline its remanufacturing operation, enabling even quicker turnaround on emergency rebuild projects.

Alongside, the company has extended warehousing capacity, enabling it to carry larger stocks of finished, remanufactured compressors, available for same-day delivery across the UK.

Will Pribyl, Green Point UK general manager, said: “In response to increasing demand, the aim is to hold stocks of the most popular types and sizes of compressors, so we can despatch immediately in response to urgent orders. Increasing remanufacturing capacity also means we can respond faster to less commonly used units requiring total rebuilds.”

He added: “When a refrigeration compressor goes down unexpectedly, it is nearly always an emergency. These latest investments in staff, production and stocking give us the headroom we need to meet this, and ensure customers have rapid access to the right equipment when a problem arises.”

The company recently extended its remanufacturing service to include transcritical carbon dioxide-based compressors, following investment in specialist high-pressure testing equipment.