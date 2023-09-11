Energy Bill amendment welcomed

In a joint statement, Paul Rose, chief executive of OFTEC, and Ken Cronin, chief executive of UKIFDA, have welcomed the acceptance of an amendment to the Energy Bill on the renewable liquid heating fuel.

“Following the conclusion of the Energy Bill’s Report Stage on Tuesday evening, we are pleased that a renewable liquid heating fuel amendment to the Energy Bill, proposed by the new DESNZ Secretary of State, Claire Coutinho, following support from more than 30 MPs from across the political divide who supported George Eustice’s amendments on rural decarbonisation, has been accepted.

“Rural communities deserve to have a range of options to decarbonise their homes which reflect their view on affordability and level of acceptable disruption. The provision of a drop in replacement renewable liquid fuel provides a clear pathway to achieving decarbonisation quickly.

“This amendment will require the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero to deliver a consultation on a renewable liquid heating fuel obligation within 12 months of the Bill receiving Royal Assent. We will work closely with the Department to make this happen and also to meet the clear wishes of many MPs expressed yesterday to ensure this process is delivered as quickly as possible and well within that timeframe.”