Five Star Lighting from Luceco in Cyprus

Luceco has recently supplied luminaires to the Merit Royal Hotel in Cyprus. Overlooking its own private beachfront on Zephyrus Cove, the 5 star Hotel nestles beside the Mediterranean Sea in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Such a luxurious 5 star setting required lighting to suit, Luceco supplied a range of luminaires including Carbon and LuxBand installed throughout the accommodation suites and ballrooms.

LuxBand LED Strip is available in low or high output offering ambient and functional light for many applications including hotel and leisure as at the Merit Royal. Options include 3000 or 4000K true white or RCB for visual colour displays with dim, fade, flash, and strobe settings. Supplied in 5 meter lengths with cut points at every 100mm and 3M self-adhesive backing, surface, recessed and corner aluminium profiles with opal diffusers are also available.

Kitchens and car parking facilities were also supplied with Luceco fixtures including linear IP65 rated Climate. Designed for surface mount applications in industrial environments, Climate Non-Corrosive features high power LED chips providing increased efficacy. A polycarbonate constructed body and opal diffuser offers strength and refined appearance whilst delivering a low glare illumination. Plug and play connected drivers plus no requirement for gear tray removal ensures a quick and easy installation.

The BG Evolve range of decorative switches and sockets were also installed at the Merit Royal Hotel. Designed with a slim, screwless profile, Evolve is a new generation of contemporary wiring devices, available in the latest colours and finishes for modern interiors. Innovations include devices with 30W TYPE-C USB Fast Charging capability, Wi-Fi Extender sockets to boost signal around your environment, and contemporary slimline Touch Dimmers.

www.luceco.com