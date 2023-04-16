LightingNewsletter Items

Luceco’s Attractive Return on Investment At Qatar Central Bank – Doha

Luceco has recently supplied luminaires to the Qatar Central Bank located in Westbay, Doha. The Qatar Central Bank founded in 1993, provides banking functions for the state and issues the Qatari rial, the national currency.  The 30 storey building required a completely new energy efficient and cost effective lighting solution.

The refurbishment of the entire building was tendered under the supervision of the Arab Engineering Bureau Consultancy. Luceco provided a complete lighting design solution demonstrating attractive return on investment calculations and offering energy efficient luminaires  that would also enhance the lit environment of the building.

Over 3800 recessed LuxPanel luminaires were supplied to replace the existing 4X18W conventional 600 X 600 fixtures along with Platinum, F Type and Element downlighters also installed throughout the building. Externally, linear IP65 Climate weatherproof luminaires  were used in the service areas.

A well designed LED lighting scheme can offer substantial energy savings and cost effective

operation and allow the end client to build in Return on Investment (ROI) calculations to the business plan. Luceco’s team of qualified lighting engineers can provide detailed project ROI calculations a long with its complimentary Lighting Design Service.

www.luceco.com

