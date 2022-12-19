Doubling in demand for offsite manufacturing services

Following calls from the government for the greater use of offsite manufacture within public sector projects, drainage specialists Polypipe Building Services has seen a doubling in demand for its fabricated Advantage service in both new commercial buildings and within local authority residential tower blocks.

From 2020 to October this year the Kent-based firm has more than doubled production of its fabricated soil vent drainage pipes, and this increased demand has generated a growth within their fabrication team by 62% since 2016 as developers look to offsite construction to deliver more efficient, sustainable projects.

Adam Cafer, Advantage technical manager at Polypipe Building Services, said: “It’s well publicised that the construction sector is under pressure to deliver more sustainable solutions despite a backdrop of Brexit and a shortage of people and skills.

“As a result we are seeing changes coming through from architects and designers and onto the subcontractors we work with in how they deliver projects in order to meet the government targets for Net Zero.

“Now customers are looking at avoiding any unnecessary project waste which ends up in landfill, and offsite construction and fabrication meets this need because it offers greater precision.

“It also delivers greater cost predictability on projects, as our Advantage team provide bespoke design, cutting, assembling and pressure testing within our state-of-the-art facility.

“This allows contractors to make progress with a made to measure drainage system and also removes the need for specialist teams to be on site to install them.”

The Terrain brand of offsite fabricated drainage stacks at Polypipe Building Services have been used in more than 300 local authority high-rises, and are fast becoming the material of choice because of their speed and ease of installation as plastic is light to handle and easy to adapt to accommodate additional drainage connections and is also less likely to clog with waste product.

Adam added: “Judging on our growth so far, we anticipate offsite fabrication will become one of the fastest growing areas for us in the next couple of years.”