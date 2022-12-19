Actuate UK calls for joint industry and government transition plan on UKCA Mark

Actuate UK has urged Government to work with industry and agree a joined-up plan for the transition to UKCA Mark and how the new marking regime can add value to the industry and its relations with global markets. While the delay to the transition from CE to UKCA Mark for all products is a relief for the industry, the process so far has created confusion, anxiety and costs.

The body represents the whole supply chain for construction products, from manufacturers, testing and certification facilities, and contractors/users. Previously, the alliance highlighted issues with capacity of testing facilities, clarified the situation on spare parts of already certified products and raised concerns over the awareness of the industry of the changes. It also welcomed updates in guidance, sent in June and December 2022, while highlighting the impact of ambiguity to ensure products are safe for the public.

Chris Yates, chief executive of Federation of Environmental Trade Associations (FETA), one of the Actuate UK members commented: “We need the Department of Levelling Up, Housing & Communities (DLUHC) and BEIS to be more coordinated on this. Manufacturers have already spent a lot of money getting UKCA approval. Now that we have more time on the transition, we need a more substantial discussion on how the new UKCA Mark will interact with the CE in the future and the prospects for mutual recognition.”

Nick Mellor, managing director of Lift and Escalator Industry Association (LEIA) added:

“We welcome the extensions announced by Government and the easements especially on spare parts. We look forward to contributing to the Government’s Product Safety Review and working with Government on the future regulatory framework. This must support at least the same levels of safety while not adding unnecessary burdens to industry. We must not forget these products are used by the public, and it is in their interest we get this right.”