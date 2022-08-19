Daikin launches new Altherma 3M in small capacities, completing R-32 Monobloc range

Daikin Europe has launched its new Daikin Altherma Low Capacity R32 Monobloc, available in small capacities for smaller homes. The heat pump, previously launched in classes ranging from 9 kW to 16 kW, is now available in three smaller classes (4-6-8 kW). Thanks to its consistent compactness, functional design and strengthened performance, it is perfectly suitable for smaller dwellings. The new heat pump now completes Daikin’s R-32 monobloc range.

New sustainable monobloc in small capacities for smaller homes

Daikin Altherma 3 M class 9-16 is an R-32 air-to-water monobloc heat pump, providing heating, cooling, and hot water1. This monobloc heat pump was first launched in 2020, working from 9 kW to 16 kW, to provide heating and cooling in large capacities. The new Daikin Altherma 3 M class 9-16 now comes in three extra classes (4, 6 and 8 kW).

With these extra classes, Daikin Europe has now a complete R-32 monobloc heat pump range.

Patrick Crombez, General Manager Heating & Renewables at Daikin Europe: “At Daikin, our aim is to install a heat pump in every European home. Our Daikin Altherma 3 Monobloc started out in big capacities only, and we were one of the first to launch an R-32 monobloc for bigger homes at the time. Now, with Daikin Altherma 3 M available for smaller homes as well, we offer a complete R-32 monobloc range, with a range of heat pumps that fit any European home, no matter how big or small.”

Consistent compactness, functional design and strengthened performance

Thanks to its compact dimensions and monobloc status, it is really well suited to smaller dwellings. This unit includes the built-in wiring centre and the optional back-up heater, as well as all hydraulic components. It can therefore easily fit under any window and since there is no indoor unit2, it’s ideal for homes where space is limited. In terms of design, the Daikin Altherma 3 M was also given an upgrade, with a white front grille made of horizontal lines, hiding the fan from view. Inside, the rotative switchbox facilitates the job of the installation and commissioning of the unit.

The new Daikin Altherma 3 M replaces the existing model, working in in 5 kW and 7 kW and running on R-410A refrigerant. Equipped with R-32 refrigerant, the new monobloc helps to accelerate the much-needed transition to renewable heating solutions. It reduces the environmental impact of the heat pump by 70%.

Daikin Altherma 3 M product specifications:

Available in heating only and reversible

Dimensions (HxWxD): 770×1,250×362 mm

Up to A+++ energy label performance (space heating)

Up to A+ energy label performance (with Daikin domestic hot water tanks and thermal

stores)

Cloud ready

Operating down to -25°C outside temperature

LWT of 55°C by -15°C in heat pump mode