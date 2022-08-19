Carlo Gavazzi’s builds your defence at Smart Buildings Show

Controls and Automation specialist, Carlo Gavazzi will be returning to this year’s Smart Buildings show at London’s Excel on 12-13thOctober 2022 – the UK’s leading event that connects you with the latest information and technology in the smart buildings industry.

This year, the Carlo Gavazzi team will be on hand to discuss the latest technological innovations. Providing you with the knowledge needed for you to consider if your buildingremains safe and secure while reducing its energy usage. Essential energy data provides you the opportunity to target and reduce your energy consumption, reflecting in lower energy costs and reduced emissions. Utilising our 2-wire bus system for smart buildings will also provide a unified approach to controls services such as HVAC, lighting including DALI and other building services.

Will Darby, Carlo Gavazzi’s Managing Director explains: “Due to advancing technology and the Internet of Things (IoT), smart buildings are frequently unknowingly exposing entry points to cyber criminals and once in, cyber criminals could potentially do a huge amount of damage to any business or mission critical infrastructure.

Any connected device has the potential to be hacked whilst the unsuspecting cyber-attack can come from various sources. Carlo Gavazzican highlight potential threats and explain what can be done to ensure business and mission critical facilities remain secure whilst reducing their energy consumption”.

So, whether you need an energy management system supports your desire to reduce your carbon footprint and keep you free of cyber breaches or a smart building system that provides an infrastructure that ensures future flexibility and intelligence; why not talk to the experts on Stand No.D1.

Carlo Gavazzi’s typical customers include installers, engineering & consultants, building owners, commercial buildings, schools and hospitals to name just a few.