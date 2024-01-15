Considered approach needed to address humidity threat to construction projects from latest storms

With the opening days of 2024 seeing widespread flooding across Europe in the wake of Storm Henk, temporary power and temperature control solutions provider, Aggreko, is raising awareness within the construction industry of the risks to projects posed by high humidity and advocating a strategic approach to dehumidification.

Using the wrong equipment could lead to potential long-term issues for construction projects, with Aggreko advising that solely relying on heaters to dry sites could cause issues, as flooding continues to worsen across the UK and Europe.

Storm Henk continues a long-term trend. According to the Met Office, the period between 1991 to 2020 was an average 1.75% wetter than the period 1981-2010 and 7% wetter than 1961-1990 for the UK overall, which shows that the issue of increased rainfall is only getting worse.

The European Union recently published figures showing that over 14,000 areas across its member states are at significant risk of flooding, amid a year that has seen widespread disruption.

This inclement weather can cause problems for construction sites, especially with the issue of humidity which can cause irreparable damage to critical assets, particularly when there is excess rainfall. According to moisture control experts at Aggreko, relative humidity on construction sites should be kept within an optimal range of 40-60%.

Dehumidification systems help to reduce humidity, meaning that these issues can be eliminated before they cause problems and bring delays. Relying on heating systems, which are less effective at reducing humidity levels, can cause more damage to building materials and structures. This potentially can lead to issues such as increased mould growth, creating a deceptive sense of dryness and increased condensation.

Tom Adlington, building services & construction sector sales manager at Aggreko UK & Ireland said: “Flooding, such as that seen over the new year, has the potential to cause time delays and budget problems for a construction site. Which is why it’s imperative the right approach to dehumidification is taken.

“Heat alone cannot sufficiently dehumidify a site, which is why we advocate for a combined solution. This incorporates various technologies, including industrial dehumidifiers, to provide heat, air movement and moisture removal.

Combining products such as power, dehumidification and heating can help create a complete solution that reduces project costs without compromising on reliability.