BCIA announces new VP, plus new additions to the management committee

Jen Vickers of Crown House Technologies has been elected as the next Vice-President of the Building Controls Industry Association (BCIA).

Jen joined the BCIA Management Committee in January 2023 and will take up her position as Vice-President in March 2024. She has worked for Crown House Technologies, which is part of Laing O’Rourke, since 2015. More recently Jen has started to project manage the BEMS package on a number of projects. In April 2022, on behalf of the BCIA, she took responsibility for launching the BCIA Young Engineers Network (YEN) and delivered a programme of three YEN events before supporting the YEN to establish a more formal working group structure.

On her appointment Jen said: “I am delighted to be taking up the position of BCIA Vice-President. I am an advocate for skills development and will specifically focus on ensuring that the building controls industry builds a position as a ‘career of choice’ sector, particularly as we will soon see the first cohorts of apprentices on the BEMS Controls Engineer Trailblazer apprenticeship approach completion of their studies. I’m also keen to ensure that the BCIA becomes recognised as a trusted and expert voice within the political and policy-making space.”

The BCIA will also welcome three new members to the Management Committee, with Simon Ward of Distech, Clare Grams of Westminster Controls and Lewis Locke of BGES all being appointed. Simon, who has previously served on the Management Committee, will officially join in March while Clare and Lewis will take up their positions in January.

Simon Ward has worked in the building controls industry for more than 30 years with both manufacturers and system integrators and has developed a wealth of knowledge regarding markets, products, solutions and customer base.

Lewis Locke is a Regional Director with BGES Group and has previously served as a Marine Engineering Mechanic with the Royal Navy. He is keen to open more pathways for veterans into the building controls industry.

Clare Grams joins with over two decades of facilities management and controls experience and aspires to serve as a role model and advocate for empowering more women to pursue careers in the building controls sector.

Commenting on the new appointments BCIA President Graeme Rees said: “Firstly I would like to congratulate Jen Vickers on being elected as our next Vice-President. Her wealth of experience in the sector has already proven to be a great asset to the Management Committee and it is fantastic to see the Young Engineers Network that she launched now thriving under its own steam.

“I would also like to welcome Clare, Simon and Lewis on to the Management Committee. Their diverse backgrounds are a tremendous advert for the many routes into the industry and I look forward to working with them as we continue to work towards our goals outlined in the Corporate Plan.”