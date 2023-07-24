Condair launches spares website

Humidity control specialist, Condair, is launching an ecommerce website, www.condairparts.co.uk, offering humidifier spare part identification and online purchasing.

The website includes a wide range of parts for many Condair humidifiers, offers part identification from exploded diagrams, purchasing via credit card and rapid delivery from stock for most items.

Tony Fleming, Managing Director at Condair, commented “Condair’s dedicated spares department has been supporting our customers with consumables for many years so it’s wonderful to be developing this side of our business with an online store. Our team are experts at helping customers identify what part is required, and we’re still always on-hand to talk customers through the identification process, but condarparts.co.uk will make the ordering process even more convenient.

“The platform is already very well established, having been used by Condair in North America for many years, and we’re looking forward to seeing it benefit our customers here in the UK.” Tony concluded.

The Condair Group is the world’s leading specialist in humidity control and evaporative cooling, with energy efficient, hygienic and innovative technologies for commercial, industrial and heritage applications. Condair is represented in the UK by Condair Ltd, which offers system design, manufacture, supply, installation, commissioning, maintenance and spares. You can find out more by visiting the company’s website at www.condair.co.uk.