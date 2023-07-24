Ideal Heating expands & upgrades commercial training options

Following a substantial investment via its Expert Academy team, Ideal Heating – Commercial Products has considerably expanded its commercial training courses for installers, and upgraded its Training Centres of Excellence that are the prime delivery method.

Ideal Heating training now covers the complete range of Ideal Heating commercial products. Popular existing training courses on commercial boilers, like the Evomax 2 or Imax Xtra 2, remain whilst new courses have been added addressing commercial heat pumps and Heat Interface Units.

The courses are delivered by dedicated Expert Academy training managers, whose extensive experience and qualifications across the heating and gas industries provide course attendees with invaluable insight and technical knowledge. A simple step-by-step approach is taken with each course, incorporating ample opportunity for hands-on learning to ensure all aspects of installing, commissioning, servicing, and fault finding can be dealt with quickly and efficiently. Each course can be customised to ensure it meets the needs of individual installation and servicing companies.

The full range of courses are available in Ideal Heating’s BPEC approved and City & Guilds assessment Centres of Excellence at Bridgehead in Hull and Leeds, plus Ideal Heating’s Dalgety Bay facilities in Fife. These premises have been completely refurbished to convert them into state of the art training facilities, with Ideal Heating’s commercial products installed so attendees can get interactive, hands-on training. In addition to dedicated training centres, Ideal Heating has built a special mobile Evomax 2 boiler rig, to take training on the UK’s number one commercial boiler direct to customers’ sites.

A new 36 page Commercial Products Training Courses brochure has also been launched by Ideal Heating which provides a useful overview of all the different courses available. It details the content of each course, who should attend, duration, location and price; with the exception of BPEC and City & Guilds qualifications courses, Ideal Heating commercial training courses are provided free of cost.

Feedback on the training provided by Ideal Heating – Commercial products has been very positive, with consistent five out of five ratings achieved. Commenting on the Evomax 2 course he recently attendant, Nick Donohoe of York University said: “Excellent course presentation, very informative, have learned how to program these boilers. Well done!”

To view and book Ideal Heating commercial training courses, go to https://idealcommercialboilers.com/training or contact Ideal Heating’s training team direct via enquiries@expert-academy.co.uk