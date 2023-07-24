Partnership results in state-of-the-art manufacturing centre

TRILUX, a lighting manufacturer, has partnered with building services experts Munro to develop a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Cambridge.

The collaboration resulted in the creation of a BREEAM Very Good-rated facility for CMR Surgical, a pioneering medical technology company. This facility reflects CMR Surgical’s commitment to excellence, sustainability, staff well-being, and natural resource conservation.

CMR Surgical, formerly known as Cambridge Medical Robotics, required a purpose-built manufacturing facility to support its groundbreaking work in robotic surgery.

TRILUX’s extensive range of energy-efficient products and expertise made them the ideal choice for this transformative location. TRILUX’s lighting solutions, including Siella, ArimoFit, E-Line, LC60, and Solegra, were carefully chosen to address the diverse lighting requirements throughout the facility.

Iain Butterworth, Project Manager at Munro, said, TRILUX exceeded our expectations, offering a diverse range of products that perfectly met our requirements. Their expertise and commitment to excellence were instrumental in creating a world-class manufacturing facility for CMR Surgical.”

TRILUX’s comprehensive product portfolio and ability to provide complete lighting solutions allowed Munro to simplify their processes by having a single point of contact for all lighting needs across the facility. TRILUX’s lighting solutions enhanced the aesthetics of the reception area, offices, and factory floor while keeping energy consumption low.

One of the significant challenges was meeting the high lighting standards required for robotic assembly. TRILUX’s E-Line linear lighting system perfectly met these requirements, providing precise illumination with IP64 protection, low glare, and 1000 and 800 lux luminance in the manufacturing areas. This ensured that factory workers could observe even the finest details with clarity, facilitating seamless robotic assembly and maximizing operational efficiency and employee well-being.

Ben Cook, Property Project Coordinator, CMR Surgical, shared, “TRILUX has exceeded our expectations, perfectly aligning with our vision for the facility. Our goal was to create a site and building that not only achieved sustainability and environmental performance goals but also enhanced the well-being of our staff. TRILUX’s lighting solutions have played a pivotal role in realising these objectives.”

For more information about TRILUX’s lighting solutions for the industry, please visit https://www.trilux.com/en/applications/industry/lighting-for-industry/