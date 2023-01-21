BEIS funded training available through The Retrofit Academy

The Retrofit Academy (TRA), a provider in retrofit training, has been awarded funding from the Government’s Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) to upskill and provide employment in the retrofit sector across England. Those seeking to take advantage of the part funded training are being asked to register their interest now.

This funding is part of the BEIS £9.2m Home Decarbonisation Skills Training Competition (HDSTC). The scheme enables thousands of people to take advantage of the growth and jobs potential created by the national push to switch to low carbon heating and improving the energy performance of the nation’s housing stock.

The courses are ideal for experienced built environment professionals such as architects, surveyors and construction site managers, social housing providers, those working in the energy efficiency sector (such as Domestic Energy Assessors), and SMEs (e.g. contractors installing insulation, glazing, doors and heating systems) looking to deliver high quality and sustainable retrofit projects.

The online courses are aligned with both PAS 2030 and PAS 2035, which support the UK Government’s 2050 net-zero target. TRA is calling for anyone interested to register, so why not be the first to access the funding?

Training ranges from 4 – 12 weeks in duration depending on the course, with a range of online exams, multiple choice questions and written assignments.

Funding is currently available for those living or working in England for the following qualifications:

Level 2 Award in Understanding Domestic Retrofit

Level 3 Award in Domestic Retrofit Advice

Level 4 Award in Domestic Retrofit Assessment

Level 5 Diploma in Retrofit Coordination and Risk Management

The courses are ideal for experienced built environment professionals such as architects, surveyors and construction site managers, social housing providers, those working in the energy efficiency sector (such as Domestic Energy Assessors), and SMEs (e.g. contractors installing insulation, glazing, doors and heating systems) looking to deliver high quality and sustainable retrofit projects.

“It’s crucial that we have the volume of skilled, competent trades and professionals needed to deliver the decarbonisation of our housing stock. Recent studies have estimated that up to 400,000 new recruits will be needed to form a retrofit army. At The Retrofit Academy, we want to ensure these people really understand retrofit so they can deliver high quality projects at scale,” commented David Pierpoint, CEO of TRA. “We’re delighted to help support the built environment community by creating and inspiring a new workforce to undertake one of the greatest infrastructure challenges in history. Having these courses funded will make this more accessible to individuals and organisations and will help us to reach our goal.”

Register your interest in a course here