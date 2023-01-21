Toshiba Air Conditioning UK celebrates 10 years of carbon neutrality

Toshiba Air Conditioning is celebrating 10 years of being carbon neutral, a decade after becoming the first HVAC supplier in the UK to achieve the status.

“We are proud to have been the first HVAC manufacturer in the country to make this commitment in 2012,” said David Dunn, sales director north Europe, Global Comfort Solutions Europe, Carrier HVAC. “We took a leadership position in the belief that it was one of the most important issues facing the industry and society as a whole. Many of our major end user customers are pursuing similar policies, and increasingly prefer doing business with suppliers whose sustainability credentials are as impeccable as their own. It is a win-win for the environment and business. We are delighted to extend our commitment for another two years.’’

Toshiba Air Conditioning’s sustainability credentials were further underlined with the recent launch of its pioneering SHRM Advance Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) system, operating on lower Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerant R-32, which can deliver a reduction of up to 80%* in equivalent carbon emissions.

In addition, the Toshiba Carrier Air Conditioning Europe subsidiary in Gniezno, Poland, is now manufacturing and shipping products, including air-to-water equipment to help meet the demand for heat pumps across Europe, resulting in reduced carbon emissions from transport as well as environmental benefits from the technology.

CarbonNeutral® is a global standard awarded to businesses that have reduced their greenhouse gas emissions to net zero. This is usually achieved through a combination of reducing internal emissions from business activities and purchasing carbon credits and renewable energy certificates. For end users with progressive environmental and procurement policies, it assures that purchasing equipment under the Toshiba brand conforms with the highest environmental standards of corporate social responsibility (CSR).

To achieve certification in the UK, TCUK works to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in accordance with The CarbonNeutral Protocol. This includes a detailed and independent annual assessment of GHG emissions to quantify the total produced by the business, both directly and indirectly. These include CO 2 emissions from travel, waste, water consumption and energy. This is followed by internal reduction measures to further improve resource efficiency and purchase of assured carbon offsets to reduce remaining CO 2 emissions to zero.

Carbon offset projects include the Jath Wind Power programme in India. Located in the Sangli District of Maharashtra, it delivers zero emission renewable electricity to India’s national grid, playing a key role in achieving the country’s green power targets, and enhancing the local economy by creating jobs.

Another verified project supported is a solar cookers programme in Danjiang River, China. This involves harnessing clean and free solar energy for cooking by rural households, replacing inefficient coal-fired cookers and significantly reducing fuel consumption and air pollution.