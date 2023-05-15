“Ask NICEIC” on the road – coming to a Rexel branch near you

NICEIC has announced the details of the first leg of its UK tour. Kicking off in June, the route will see the brand’s custom-built tour bus visit 11 locations across England, Wales, and Scotland.

On board will be NICEIC’s top technical experts, who will be on hand to answer questions on topics such as Amendment 2, Coding, EV Charging and much more. Plus, for those looking to join NICIEC, the team can provide details of the application and assessment process.

Designed with contractors in mind, all 11 stops are located at Rexel branches and will run from 8am-11.30am so you can drop-in when it suits you. Breakfast will be provided, and that’s not all; prizes and exclusive discounts will be up for grabs too.

“We are really excited to be back on the road”, said NICEIC’s marketing and events manager Sarah Hunter.

“This tour is all about bringing NICEIC directly to contractors in a way which is convenient and accessible to them.

“The events will be informal and relaxed, providing an opportunity for our current and future customers to meet the team and ask any questions they may have.

“And, of course, no event is complete without food and prizes, both of which we have covered.”