Hitachi appoints new area sales manager

Hitachi Cooling & Heating has expanded its UK sales team with the appointment of John Hill as Area Sales Manager for the north of England region.

Previous experience includes three years with Aggreko power generation in a sales engineering role and most recently, regional sales with Cross Rental Services, a provider of bespoke interim and portable cooling, heating and hot water solutions to the public sector and MoD.

John told us, “For me, it’s all about building relationships; my customers know me and have faith in me to deliver their projects. That’s a lot of responsibility, but I thrive on it and I’ve proven that I can deliver.

“I’ve worked on projects from end-to-end and I know where I can add value to my customers. For me, after-sales is just as important as the initial sale. There’s always some room for improvement and that informs and builds our joint knowledge and expertise for the future.”

Speaking about the new appointment, Hitachi UK and Ireland Country Manager, Tom Hall said, “John has a decade of experience in the industry and his passion and enthusiasm for delivering the best outcome for our customers is fantastic. He’s already built a well-deserved reputation in the north, and we’re delighted to have John on board as part of our expansion of the UK and Ireland sales team”