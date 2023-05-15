Time to get ahead on ventilation and IAQ strategies 

A recent report conducted by Imperial College London shows the real, long-term impacts of air pollution, and is a reminder to building owners that good ventilation is vital to protect people from harmful consequences.

According to the university, after looking at evidence from over 35,000 studies over 10 years, it uncovered that exposure to certain particles could lead to miscarriages, cause low sperm count and stunt children’s lung growth. Later in adulthood, it could also cause chronic illnesses, cancer and strokes. Particulate matter (PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) – both of which come from vehicle exhausts – were found to be particularly harmful.

In response to the study, which was commissioned by the Greater London Authority, the government said it fully understood the importance of improving air quality and it has recently closed the consultation on its draft Air Quality Strategy.

David Millward, Group Product Manager at Elta Group (UK), now wants building owners and those responsible for building services to move on these latest findings, and not wait for a directive before acting. He also warns that delaying on action is causing untold damage to peoples’ health and wellbeing.

David said: “Air pollution has long been one of the biggest contributors to poor health, and now with the research from Imperial College London, we can see that it causes all sorts of effects on people.

“It’s imperative that we heed the warnings and building owners and managers start taking decisive action now to look after occupants that reside or work in their buildings. Doing so can safeguard people first and foremost. In addition, it can lead to less absenteeism and better productivity down the line too.”

