Aermec founder Giordano Riello dies

Aermec UK has announced the death of its founder Giordano Riello, who has died aged 97 at his home near Verona.

A successful entrepreneur, Riello was a pioneer and innovator in manufacturing and technology.

Aermec was one of the first companies to produce air conditioners in Italy. Under his stewardship the business grew from its beginnings in 1961, to become one of the leading manufacturers of air conditioners in Europe with over 1,700 employees

Riello was recognised as one of the country’s leading industrialists – a great entrepreneur – who never lost sight of the importance of family but also the people who worked for the business.

His commitments and respects to his employees fuelled growth, the business still holds those values to this day.

“Giordano was a great inspiration, admired and renowned for his enthusiasm, energy, and humanity. He had a natural ability to make everyone feel genuinely valued and appreciated,” says Paul Lawrence, Aermec UK’s managing director.

Giordano Riello leaves a great legacy and will be missed by his family, all the employees in Bevilacqua but also the wider HVAC community.