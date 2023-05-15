Modular wiring solutions with Click Minigrid

The extensive Minigrid range of mounting plates and modules from Click Scolmore provides installers with the opportunity to create a vast number of customised switching solutions on site.

With more than 175 unfurnished plates and in excess of 750 interchangeable modules available – there is the opportunity to create literally millions of combinations. All the Click Minigrid plates are modular as standard so whether you are using the Click Mode white moulded plastic range or decorative metal plates such as Deco and Deco Plus, you can achieve any arrangement and finished look that best suits the project/application in hand.

It is this modular switch arrangement standard in both mounting plates and modules that has proved to be a highly valued facility amongst designers and installers alike. The Minigrid modules are all easily and quickly exchanged or mounted onto unfurnished plates by means of a simple single screw fixing, saving both time and money.

The Minigrid range comprises 1-and 2-gang unfurnished plates with a range of aperture configurations including 1, 2 x 2, 2 x 3 and 6-in-line apertures, plus 2 Tier Minigrid plates with 12 or 18 apertures and 3 Tier plates with 18 apertures. The possibilities are limitless.

