AEMT announces new President

At its recent AGM, the Association for Electrical and Mechanical Trades (AEMT) announced the appointment of James Stevens as its new honorary President, taking over the position from outgoing President, Central Group Director Shaun Sutton.

The organisation’s AGM was held exclusively online, enabling a wider portion of the Association’s Council and Membership to attend the annual event.

James Stevens, a director at coil winding manufacturer and supplier Preformed Windings, took the President’s position after spending the previous two years as Vice President.

Commenting on his appointment, James Stevens said: “I’d like to acknowledge the fantastic work that Sean Sutton has been doing over the last two years. He’s seamlessly integrated the council with the staff of the AEMT, working closely with the General Manager and the rest of the team to implement significant improvements in the Association, including clarifying the vision and mission and introducing a coaching styled approach to all interactions with the team. He has left me in that unfortunate position of filling some really big shoes. But I look forward to the challenge and our continued work together.

“When I joined Preformed Windings, the AEMT provided invaluable information and networking opportunities. Since then, I’ve enjoyed collaborating with the Association and particularly enjoyed activities such as the peer group, which sees everyone benefiting from the wealth of knowledge within our membership.

“So, as I embark on my term as President, my vision is to build upon the fantastic work that’s been done over the past few years by Shaun and the wider team, building those clear value propositions for our members, and I’d specifically like to focus on the engagement of all of our membership groups including the international members, building opportunities for knowledge sharing at all levels and increasing our membership base.

“I’m truly honoured to be named the President of the AEMT.”

In addition to appointing a new President, Mark Brady, Director at electromechanical repair specialist Haley247, took over the role of Vice President and Andy Patten from ADC Electrical became Junior Vice President and interim Treasurer.

Commenting on his time in office, outgoing President Shaun Sutton said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as President and the opportunity to contribute to shaping the ongoing direction of our Association. A key area of focus for me during my time in office has been the people within our membership. And by that, I mean all the people working within our member organisation. I believe in collaboration and the power of sharing knowledge and experience, and I hope as I leave my position, the Association has grown in those vital areas, and our membership has benefited as a result.”