New course delivers essential site skills for building services installers

Logic4training has launched a new course covering the added extras that will ensure plumbing, heating and domestic electrical installers complete works to a high standard, leaving customers’ homes in a tidy and ‘finished’ state.

The 5-day Basic Site Skills course is ideal for small businesses who want to bring an apprentice of trainee up to speed on common tasks, or experienced plumbers, heating engineers or domestic electrical installers looking to provide a more complete customer service. The course delivers practical site-based skills that enable tradespeople to complete all aspects of a job to a high-quality standard, including the finishing touches, such as tiling, plastering and carpentry.

Available as an add on to Logic4training’s new entrants’ courses for plumbing & heating engineers, the course can also be taken by candidates already working in building services trades.

Trainees will develop competence in problem-solving alongside specific building and construction techniques, correct use of power tools and site safety. Installers who complete the course will be able to ‘make good’ on any disruption caused by core business activities, such as lifting floorboards or damaging plasterwork, without the need for supporting trades.

Specific skills are taught by experts and include:

Safe site working (locating cables and pipes)

Building structures, materials, components and fixings

Building regulations (altering, drilling, and notching structural areas)

Safe use of hand and power tools

Basic wall fixing methods and materials

Basic carpentry (lifting floorboards, creating access hatches in floors and ceilings, drilling and notching timber joists)

Chasing solid brick and block walls for pipes and cables

Plasterboard wall repair and access.

Ceramic tile repair, cutting around electrical sockets and switches.

Mark Krull, managing director at Logic4training, said: “The new Basic Site Skills course is a welcome addition to our new entrants’ training courses, offering building services engineers the opportunity to refine their customer service by delivering a complete and tidy job.

“We recognise that being a plumber, heating and hot water engineer, or domestic electrical installer is about more than the technicalities of specification and installation – there are always secondary tasks to complete that, in the eye of the customer are just as important, things like repairing panelling or re-plastering walls. The ability to safely locate cables and pipes minimises the risk of costly mistakes.

“Business referrals are key to success in the building services engineering sector, so the importance of customer satisfaction should never be underestimated. This course enables engineers to become multi-skilled, delivering a complete, customer focused service that results in greater customer satisfaction and positive business reputation.”

For more information, visit: https://www.logic4training.co.uk/new-entrants/