Zumtobel Group wows VIP guests with preview of London Light Centre

Zumtobel Group inaugurated its new London Light Centre at the Business Design Centre. The exclusive private view event welcomed 50 VIP clients, marking a significant milestone for the company.

Tom Lobak, regional director for London Specification at Zumtobel Group, set the stage for the evening with a warm welcome. The highlight of the event was the ribbon-cutting ceremony by Karin Zumtobel-Chammah, Chairwoman of Zumtobel Group, Mr Alfred Felder, chief executive of Zumtobel Group, and Jack Pringle, founder of Studio Pringle and Chairman of the RIBA Board of Trustees.

“We were honoured to host our distinguished guests at the first event in our London Light Centre,” said Tom Lobak. “This marks the beginning of a new era for Zumtobel Group, and we are excited to showcase our commitment to sustainability and quality design through our Light Centre.”

The event featured insightful talks from Jack Pringle, Dr Shelley James, Light and Health Consultant and Founder of the Age of Light Innovations, Yorgo Lykouria, Founder and Creative Principal of Rainlight Studio and designer of the Group’s elegant and innovative AMBITUS luminaire and Julia Loughnane, Director of Architecture and Design London at David Chipperfield Architects.

“We are thrilled to have had such distinguished speakers join us for this momentous occasion as we previewed our new London home,” commented Paul Kilburn, Managing Director UK and Ireland at Zumtobel Group. “It was wonderful to hear our guests say how wowed they were with the Light Centre and by our speakers’ insights, which added immense value to the evening.”

Commenting on the evening, Karin Zumtobel-Chammah, expressed: “I am delighted to be here tonight and really impressed by the new Light Centre. It is exactly what we needed to be able to demonstrate our innovations to the design community and to enter into dialogue, to create even better lighting solutions for our clients.”

One of the guests remarked that the Business Design Centre is the ‘Harley Street of Design,’ emphasising the prominence and location of the new London Light Centre.