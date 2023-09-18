Zumtobel Group to open new Light Centre at The Business Design Centre

The Zumtobel Group is set to open a new Light Centre at the prestigious Business Design Centre in Islington, London. The newly unveiled Light Centre will serve as a captivating platform, showcasing the company’s latest and most innovative lighting products and solutions while offering customers a unique opportunity to experience the renowned Thorn and Zumtobel brands first-hand.

Alfred Felder, chief executive of the Zumtobel Group comments: “The Zumtobel Group has always been synonymous with high quality, innovative, unique and sustainable lighting products and solutions. The new Light Centre will give us a fantastic opportunity and base to showcase our lighting solutions and expertise to our clients”.

Paul Kilburn, managing director UK and Ireland at the Zumtobel Group comments: “We are delighted to be opening our brand new London Light Centre. This will help bring us closer to our valued customers and partners, offering them an immersive space to experience our cutting-edge lighting products and solutions. We believe this new venture will further establish us as the leading lighting supplier in the UK and Ireland”.