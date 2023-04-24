Ziehl-Abegg posts record sales and growth in employee numbers

With sales of €873 million in 2022, the German industrial company Ziehl-Abegg has recorded an increase of around 22 per cent compared to the previous year.

The number of employees globally grew to 5,100 (previous year 4,700) and in Germany to 2,800 (previous year 2,600). Despite the closure of the site in Russia and the general lack of stability in the supply chain which made production planning difficult, Ziehl-Abegg was able to continue on its successful path and plans further investments in new plants in Germany and abroad.

‘We are well on track,’ says chief executive Dr Marc Wucherer. The growth in sales is attributable on the one hand to the unavoidable need for an increase in selling prices as a result of the sharp rises in purchase prices; and on the other, sales have been driven by the rising demand for efficient and durable electric motors and fans. Investments in new production sites will make the company fit for the future: in autumn 2022, work began on the construction of a new €50 million plant in Lodz (Poland); at the start of 2023, the foundation stone was laid for a new plant in the USA in which around €100 million will be invested. “If we produce closer to the customer, we can deliver faster and we do away with the need for transportation over long distances,’ says Mr Wucherer.

Trends such as digitalisation, expansion of wind power, food production as well as building ventilation, heating and air conditioning technology will further fuel demand for Ziehl-Abegg products in the coming years. In addition, the continuing interest in heat pumps will further heat up demand for quiet and efficient fans, with experts consequently predicting double-digit growth rates for the industry worldwide.